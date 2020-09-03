Belarus leader reshuffles lieutenants to tighten control

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarus’ authoritarian leader has reshuffled his top lieutenants in an apparent attempt to strengthen his rule amid weeks of protests pushing for his resignation after a vote the opposition sees as rigged. President Alexander Lukashenko promoted Valery Vakulchik, who led the state security agency that still goes under the Soviet-era name of KGB, to appoint him the secretary of the presidential Security Council. He replaced Vakulchik with Ivan Tertel, who previously served as head of the State Control Committee. Observers see the appointments as an attempt by Lukashenko to tighten control. The reshuffle comes as Lukashenko is facing the fourth week of protests against his re-election to a sixth term with 80% of the vote.