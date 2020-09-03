Australian mom handcuffed for advocating against lockdown

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A pregnant woman says she didn’t know she had broken any law when she was handcuffed by police in front of her children in her Australian home and led away in pajamas for allegedly inciting activists to demonstrate against pandemic lockdown. Zoe Buhler’s partner helped her livestream the arrest on Wednesday at her home where she lives with two children aged 3 and 4 in the Victoria state city of Ballarat. The video has been viewed millions of times. The 28-year-old has since been charged with using social media platforms to incite others to break pandemic restrictions by attending weekend rallies. Police described handcuffing her as entirely reasonable.