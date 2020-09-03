Application deadline for Coronavirus Food Assistance Program nears

(WAOW)- The last day to apply for benefits for the USDA's Food Assistance Program is September 11th.

The program provides direct relief to producers who faced price declines and added marketing costs due to COVID-19.

"American agriculture has seen a significant disruption to markets due to the impact of Stay at Home Order so CFAP gives direct payments to producers to help absorb some of the lost sales and increase marketing costs," said Sandra Chaimers the State Executive Director for Farm Service Agency.

First time customers looking for support with the assistance program deadline can speak directly with a USDA employee at 877-508-8364 .