5 Things to Know for Today

Here are a few things to know about the day’s news from The Associated Press. Joe Biden travels to protest-riven Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he believes he can help community leaders find common ground. Video shows that a Black man who had run naked through the streets of Rochester, New York, died of asphyxiation after officers put a hood over his head, then pressed his face into the pavement for two minutes. For the past three months, a group has been keeping vigil at a park in Louisville, Kentucky, to keep attention on the police killing of Breonna Taylor.