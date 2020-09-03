200,000 Wisconsin households still need to respond to 2020 Census

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- With the deadline for the 2020 U.S. Census approaching, the Census Bureau says it has counted more than 91 percent of Wisconsin households. This sounds promising, but means 200,000 households still need to respond.

Accurate census data means better representation in Congress and better guidance of billions in federal funds. Meaning every household response is crucial.

For example, the number of Wausau households responding would impact the amount of money the city ultimately gets.

"This will allow the City of Wausau to up their transportation needs, some of our social services, it helps with employment and it also helps with our health care," said Kathi Groeschel, Executive Assistant for the City of Wausau Mayor. Without it, she says housing, homeless issues, and charity events will go by the wayside.

It's not just for permanent residents but for those with a secondary residence.

"It's really important that if you have a cabin, a vacation home, a second home, a condo, or some sort of part-time residence you have to actually do the census form for both where you live most of the time and then also for your vacation home," said Bob Giblin Media Specialist for the Wisconsin U.S. Census Bureau.

If you don't respond a census taker will come to your door.

Be on the look out for government ID's - they'll take your information from the porch or sidewalk, to stay safe, and will not ask to come inside.

The deadline to complete the 2020 U.S. Census is September 30th.