2 foreigners arrested on Bali for alleged drug possession

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — Two men from Britain and Australia have been arrested on Indonesia’s resort island of Bali for alleged possession of methamphetamine and ecstasy. Police say the men are being held in Bali’s capital, Denpasar, for further investigation. They are being charged under an article of the narcotics law that provides a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine. Indonesia has very strict drug laws and convicted traffickers are often executed by a firing squad. More than 150 people are on death row, mostly for drug crimes, and about a third of them are foreigners.