100 million discounted meals eaten in UK during August

LONDON (AP) — Around 100 million discounted meals were eaten by British diners during August as part of a government effort to encourage nervous customers back to restaurants. Figures published Friday by the Treasury department show that the so-called “Eat Out to Help Out” scheme for August cost more than envisioned at $680 million. It is set to cost a lot more as participating eateries have until the end of September to make claims. Under the program, sitting customers could receive a 50% discount on food and non-alcoholic drinks at participating restaurants between Monday and Wednesday up to 10 pounds ($13) per person. Food outlets from Michelin-starred restaurants to international burger chains can then get the discount reimbursed by the government.