World Bank-funded dam in Lebanon mirrors governance crisis

BEIRUT (AP) — The valley of Bisri in Lebanon lies on a green fertile bed, a spot that has cradled civilizations dating as far back as the Bronze Age. Its expansive lands of pine, citrus trees and ancient ruins are about to turn into a controversial mega dam funded by the World Bank. Activists and locals have for years voiced their opposition to what they describe as not only an environmental crime, but also a project that mirrors Lebanon’s governance crisis and corruption issues. And now, in the wake of Beirut’s massive explosion, critics are stepping up demands that the project be halted.