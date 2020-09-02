Wausau West’s Tasha Bailey looking to build on fantastic 2019 season

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau West girls tennis team hit the courts for the first time this year on Monday, and Tasha Bailey couldn't be happier about it.

"It's really great. It's good to see a lot of girls here playing. And it's just exciting to do something and get a little routine back in my life," the team's senior leader said.

They may just be a few days into practice this year, but for Tasha, the work started long before this week.

"I'm just really trying to improve my game, play as many tournaments as I can to get prepared for this season, cause it's my last year," she said.

Tasha comes into this year with high expectations. She finished fifth in the state tournament last year.

It was a tournament run that gave her invaluable experience.

"State last year was great, I played a lot of great girls, they were great matches. And when I lost to Jordan, who won state, it was a good match. I played very well. It was a great learning experience because she's a great player," she said.

No state tournaments are guaranteed this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But even though she may not have a shot at a state title this year, Tasha has plenty to keep her motivated.

"What's motivating me right now is my goal is to play tennis in college, probably D2, maybe D1. Just knowing that I'm gonna have a new team, new set of goals in this next year for college, gets me really excited, gets me ready," Tasha said.

Bailey and the Warriors kick off their season Sept. 17.