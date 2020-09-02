Wausau Child Care Inc. to offer full day option during virtual learning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wausau Child Care Inc. is expanding programming to meet the needs of families in virtual learning this fall.

The child care program is offering a full day-child care program. Child care providers will help make sure students are completing virtual learning.

"There was an extreme need for our families within Wausau Child Care's before and after school programs to have full day programming for school aged children," Program Director Samantha Hines said.

Precautions like mask wearing and social distancing are in place at the facility.

