VIDEO: ATF seeks seven ‘persons of interest’ in Kenosha arsons

KENOSHA (WKOW) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is seeking seven “persons of interest” after businesses and vehicles were set ablaze between Sunday, Aug. 23 and Tuesday, Aug. 25 in Kenosha.

Photos of the persons of interest are in the ATF news release HERE.

The ATF is working with local officials in Kenosha with their arson investigations.

More than 20 businesses and approximately 12 government-owned vehicles were set ablaze between Aug. 24 and 25 in Kenosha, according to an ATF news release.

Members of the specialized ATF National Response Team arrived in Kenosha last week at the request of local authorities to assist in the investigation of many of the fires set during the recent civil unrest in the Kenosha downtown area.

In addition to the persons of interest in the arsons described above, the following arsons are also under investigation. Please submit any information you may have regarding the following addresses:

Mangia’s Italian Restaurant, 5717 Sheridan Road

Kenosha Public Library, 711 59 th Place

Place Mattress Shop, 6224 22 nd Avenue

Avenue Affordable Auto, 1118 60 th Street

Street County Credit Union, 925 59 th Street

Street Charlie’s 10 th Hole, 3805 22 nd Avenue

Hole, 3805 22 Avenue Boost Mobile, 2208 Roosevelt Road

Car Source, 5821 Sheridan Road

Something Different, 5716 6 th Avenue

Avenue DeBerge’s Framing & Gallery, 2008 63 rd Street

Street Citgo Gas Station, 3806 30 th Street

Street Treasure’s Within, 1016 60 th Street

Street Dinosaur Discovery Museum, 5608 10 th Avenue

Avenue Lend Nation, 6304 22nd Avenue

If you have information about any of these incidents, please contact Kenosha Police Department at (262) 605-5203 or Kenosha CrimeStoppers at (262) 656-7333, or 1-888-ATF-FIRE. Additionally, you may also email information to ATFTips@atf.gov.