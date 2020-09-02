UW-Stevens Point kicks-off unprecedented fall semester

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- It may look different, but students are excited to head back to the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point (UWSP) college campus.

Wednesday was the first day of classes for students. This semester, UWSP students will take a mix of in-person, online, and hybrid courses.

For in-person classes, classrooms have been rearranged to allow for 6-feet space for social distancing.

"I am just excited that they're back, I'm just excited that the fall is here and I'm just excited that wow it feels like campus again," Al Thompson, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs at UWSP said.

UWSP student and President of Student Government Association, Collin McNamara said, "I think that students are really realizing exactly what is happening right now and I think they're definitely willing to meet the moment."

Students are required to wear face coverings or masks when in public places indoors, and outdoors when social distancing cannot be maintained.

