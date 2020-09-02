US suspends some aid to Ethiopia over dam dispute with Egypt

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The State Department says that on the guidance of President Donald Trump the U.S. is suspending some aid to Ethiopia over the “lack of progress” in the country’s talks with Egypt and Sudan over a massive, disputed dam project it is completing on the Nile. A State Department spokesperson tells The Associated Press the decision to “temporarily pause” some aid to a key regional security ally “reflects our concern about Ethiopia’s unilateral decision to begin to fill the dam before an agreement” with its neighbors. It is not clear how many millions of dollars are affected or for how long.