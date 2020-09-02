UPDATE: One in custody after multi-jurisdiction crime spree

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- One man is arrested after a crime spree in Wausau and Weston Tuesday evening.

Around 7:15 pm dispatch received a call of an armed robbery and theft on Aspirus transport van from Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

The suspect, Brand B. Biller, is alleged to have entered the van which was occupied, displayed a handgun and gave the driver demands. The driver, who is an Aspirus employee, was able to escape. The suspect then stole the van.

At 7:30 dispatch then received a second call of stolen vehicle this time on W Knox Street in Wausau. A male had reportedly entered a home, said he had a gun, took the homeowner's car keys and then took off in the car.

The Aspirus van was left in the driveway.

Shortly before 8 p.m. a Marathon County Sheriff's Deputy located the stolen vehicle heading east of Highway 29 from US-51. The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit started reaching speeds of over 100 miles an hour.

The suspect left the roadway on E Everest Avenue near Community Center Drive in Weston. A Marathon County Sheriff's Office lieutenant followed the vehicle and pinned it against a tree disabling the stolen vehicle.

A 50 minute standoff then ensued in which police say that Biller was in possession of a firearm and threatened to commit suicide.

A lieutenant with Marathon County was able to deescalate the situation and convince the suspect to surrender ending the incident.

Biller was transported to the Marathon Co. Jail. He had three arrest warrants through the department of corrections from the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office and the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.

The Wausau Police Department and Marathon County Sheriff's Office are recommending charges of armed robbery, burglary, operating a vehicle with out the owner's consent, felon in possession of a firearm, and fleeing an officer.