UN: Respect rights of detained man of ‘Hotel Rwanda’ fame

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The United Nations human rights office says it expects that the rights of an outspoken critic that Rwanda paraded in handcuffs this week will be respected “notwithstanding the serious allegations” against him. Paul Rusesabagina, whose protection of more than 1,000 people from genocide was portrayed in the film “Hotel Rwanda,” has been accused by the Rwandan government of terrorist activities. His family has expressed fears that the U.S. permanent resident and Belgian citizen was “kidnapped” during a visit to Dubai last week. Rwanda has not said how he was apprehended and taken to the East African nation.