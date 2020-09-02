UN atomic watchdog: N Korea still enriching uranium

BERLIN (AP) — The U.N.’s atomic watchdog agency says there are no signs that North Korea has been reprocessing fuel from its main nuclear reactor into plutonium over the past year, but Pyongyang appears to still be enriching uranium, which could potentially be used in a nuclear weapon. The International Atomic Energy Agency has not had inspectors in North Korea since they were expelled in 2009, but said Wednesday it said it has intensified its open source information collection and expanded its collection and analysis of satellite imagery to monitor the country’s nuclear program, from which it drew its current conclusions.