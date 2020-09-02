Turkey criticizes US decision to lift Cyprus arms embargo

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has called on the U.S. to reconsider a decision to partially lift a 33-year-old arms embargo against Cyprus, saying the move disrupts “equality and balance” between the Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot communities on the ethnically divided Mediterranean island nation. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo informed Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades in a telephone call late Tuesday that the U.S. was partially lifting the arms embargo for one year to enable the island nation to procure non-lethal equipment. The arms embargo, imposed in 1987, was designed to prevent an arms race that would hinder U.N.-facilitated reunification efforts. The embargo was directed against the southern, Greek Cypriot part of the island where the internationally recognized government sits.