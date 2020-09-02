 Skip to Content

Trump flexes power of incumbency in North Carolina trip

National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will use the power of incumbency to his advantage Wednesday, opting to make a personal appearance in a key battleground state to declare the port city of Wilmington, North Carolina a World War II “Heritage City.” Wilmington is the first city to get that designation and Trump is not missing the chance to celebrate in person. His press secretary said earlier this week that “there’s not a political purpose in this visit.”

