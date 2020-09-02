Thailand’s king reconciles with ousted consort

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s king has reconciled with his royal consort, whom he stripped of her titles last year after accusing her of seeking to undermine his official wife, the country’s queen. The restoration of Sineenatra Wongvajirabhakdi to the good graces of King Maha Vajiralongkorn was confirmed by an official announcement Wednesday that she was being given back her royal and military titles. The king in July last year had given Sineenatra the title of royal consort, reviving a palace tradition of taking a junior wife that had not been practiced for almost a century.