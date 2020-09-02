Stevens Point Parks Department offering ‘Learn to Skate’ program

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- Registration is now open for Stevens Point Park's "Learn to Skate Program."

Classes will be held at K.B. Willet Arena and are open to all ages.

The classes are based on a curriculum from Learn to Skate U.S.A and endorsed by U.S. Figure Skating and Hockey.

Though many things were cancelled because of the pandemic, organizers say they felt it was important to get folks out on the ice and moving safely.

"We put some things in place that has altered things a little from past years but we believe we can offer classes safely we limited class size to obey 50 at a time to avoid mass gatherings as of right now," said Kate Gullickson, the facilities supervisor.

Those interested in registering for the program can contact Gullickson at 715-346-1578.