State law enforcement union releases ‘Blueprint’ for police reform

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A non-profit labor organization serving over 10,000 law enforcement members, is calling for action and not what they call "empty words."

The Wisconsin Professional Police Association (WPPA) unveiled a new package for police reform. That is just a starting point, however, officials for the association called this initiative "historic."

Following the death of George Floyd and the shooting of Jacob Blake, "it's clear that the status quo really isn't serving anyone interest," said Jim Palmer Executive Director for WPPA.

He said it's not uncommon that following a controversial use of force by a law enforcement officer that there are discussions about police reform.

The reform package includes proposals that touch on improving the accountability and transparency within a law enforcement profession, strengthening the law enforcement training and the standards that guide law enforcement actions.

Some of the training and standards include uniform policies on the use of force and training in de-escalation tactics. It would also create a grant program to support the expansion of body cameras for law enforcement.

This reform initiative bringing viewpoints from both sides of the aisle and across the badger state, including Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg.

"When you get that critical mass of people saying that you know we want to make sure we're doing things in the right way that you will see change," Mayor Rosenberg said.

As of now, WPPA plans to continue engaging lawmakers throughout the badger state to build support for these initiatives.