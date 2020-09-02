Spencer business helps employee after fire destroys her home

The Nutz Deep II North restaurant in Spencer is no stranger to giving back to the community. However Wednesday's fundraiser was a little extra special.

Just a few days after one of their long time employee's lost her home to a fire, the restaurant hosted one of their Nutz Deep Gives Back fundraisers for her.

"You know she is just such a humble person," said Ann Dieringer, the manager of Nutz Depp II North. "She wants no recognition, nothing. She is definitely someone that you want to help."

During the event, 25% of what was made on every food order went to helping the woman, who wished to remain anonymous, get back on her feet.

A lot of the money will also go to her cat's veterinary bills, as it received extensive care after being rescued from the fire by the Spencer Fire Department.

"She is the person that will give the shirt off her back to anybody in need," Dieringer continued. "So to give back to her is just…. it's a very good feeling."

The woman's family also set up a GoFund me page to assist her with her expenses. If you would like to learn more or donate you can visit the page by clicking here.