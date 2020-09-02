Serbia denies meddling in tense Montenegro election

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian officials have denied that Serbia and its president have interfered in Montenegro’s parliamentary election that was narrowly won by pro-Belgrade and pro-Russian political groupings. Though Montenegro’s long-ruling Democratic Party of Socialists garnered the most votes in Sunday’s election, a coalition of three opposition parties together won 41 seats in the 81-seat national parliament, enough for them to try form the next government. Montenegro’s President Milo Djukanovic, who heads the ruling DPS party, has accused Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and his powerful state propaganda mechanism of interfering in the election that was held after months of protests by supporters of the influential Serbian Orthodox Church over its property rights in Montenegro.