Minister: New Zealand enduring wave of cyberattacks

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s justice minister says the nation is confronting cyberattacks on an unprecedented scale, targeting everything from the stock market to the weather service. Andrew Little says tracking down the perpetrators will be extremely difficult, as the attacks are being routed through thousands of computers. The distributed denial of service attacks stopped share trading for up to several hours at a time over four days last week. The attacks have also hit the TSB and Westpac banks and the MetService weather organization. Little says he’s confident the country can overcome the attacks.