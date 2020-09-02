President urges govt to resign as Bulgaria protests heat up

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s president has called on the government to step down, echoing the demands of protesters demanding the resignations of the prime minister and the chief prosecutor over allegations they allowed an oligarchic mafia to seize control country. The biggest demonstration so far in nearly two months of anti-government rallies drew thousands of people into the streets of Bulgaria’s capital on Wednesday. Police officers cordoned off the parliament building to protect it from protesters throwing stones, plastic bottles, eggs and garbage. Officers also used pepper spray. In an address to lawmakers, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev argued that the resignation of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and his Cabinet was the only way out of the political turmoil.