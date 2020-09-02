Portland chief: Violent protests come ‘at increased cost’

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland’s police chief has denounced protest vandalism this week in Oregon’s largest city after people broke windows and set a fire inside the upscale apartment building where Mayor Ted Wheeler lives. The demonstration began late Monday and stretched into Tuesday. Wheeler is also the city’s police commissioner and has been criticized for failing to control months of violent protests and for heading up a police force that has used tear gas multiple times against demonstrators. There have been nightly protests in Portland for months since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.