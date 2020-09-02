Police in Ukraine investigate beating of Israeli pilgrim

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian police are investigating the beating of an Israeli man, who was beaten by local residents during a pilgrimage to a Ukrainian town. Police said Wednesday that several people assaulted the pilgrim during a conflict at a shop in Uman. The pilgrim who was attacked has a residence permit in Ukraine, according to the United Jewish Community of Ukraine. Uman is home to the grave of an important Hasidic rabbi, Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, and tens of thousands of pilgrims visit the city each September to mark Rosh Hashanah — Jewish New Year. There have been sporadic incidents involving pilgrims and local residents in the past years.