Packers Television Network to air exclusive season preview, kickoff weekend shows

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WAOW)-- As the unique start to the football season continues, the Green Bay Packers are preparing to air a Season Preview Show and a special Kickoff Weekend Show over the next several weeks on the Packers TV Network affiliate stations.

With the cancellation of the preseason this year, the subsequent changes to the team’s training camp routines and the circumstances surrounding the pandemic, the team determined that Packers Family Night would not take place this year in order to allow the team to continue preparing for the start of the regular season.

Starting Wednesday, Sept. 9, the team will air a “Total Packers 2020 Season Preview Show, presented by Bob’s Discount Furniture,” to showcase the excitement of the upcoming season, the special players on both sides of the ball and the matchups to come.

Fans can check their local listings to determine when the hour-long show will air and tune into their local Packers TV Network station to watch the program.

The program also will be streamed across all Packers platforms.

On Saturday, Sept. 19, the Packers will debut the team’s first-ever “Kickoff Weekend Show presented by SiriusXM, Ticketmaster and U.S. Cellular” in lieu of the Kickoff Weekend festivities that have taken place in recent years prior to the Lambeau Field home opener.

The one-of-a-kind variety show will be hosted by ESPN’s John Anderson and will be highlighted by a slate of celebrity Packers fans, special features, music and interviews.

Fans can tune in at 7 p.m. CT on Sept. 19 to watch the hour-long program. The show also will be streamed across all Packers platforms.

Classic Packers Games, presented by Chevrolet, have also been airing on Packers TV Network and Packers Radio Network stations in lieu of preseason games this month. This weekend, the Classic Games will wrap up with the Packers’ victory over the Seattle Seahawks in the 2019 NFC Divisional playoff game at Lambeau Field.

These games can be watched on WAOW/ABC via broadcast television.