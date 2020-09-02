Once-unsafe streets now provide pupils refuge from pandemic

NEW YORK (AP) — A public school in New York City is looking to show how classes can be moved outside to more safely facilitate in-person learning. Teachers and parents at Public School 15 in Brooklyn took to the street outside their campus Wednesday to demonstrate one way outdoor learning could work. Teachers held lessons with children under 10 who sat on cushions on asphalt. The idea of educating students outside in Red Hook would have once raised serious safety concerns. P.S. 15 is also known as the Patrick F. Daly School, named after a principal who was killed by a stray bullet in 1992.