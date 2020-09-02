New US sanctions on international tribunal prosecutor, aide

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court and one of her top aides for continuing to investigate war crimes allegations against Americans. The moves by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are part of the administration’s pushback against the tribunal for investigations into the United States and its allies. Pompeo had previously imposed a travel ban on the prosecutor and other ICC employees because of the tribunal’s investigation into allegations of torture and other crimes by Americans in Afghanistan. Human rights groups and others are critical of Pompeo’s actions.