New episodes of Disney+ hit ‘Mandalorian’ coming in October

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Not even a pandemic and television production shutdown can keep Baby Yoda down. A new season of “The Mandalorian” will arrive next month. An announcement on the Star Wars Twitter account Wednesday said new episodes would be available on Disney+ starting Oct. 30. Created by Jon Favreau, the first live action “Star Wars” television series became a major hit for the streaming service at its launch. It follows a stoic, duty-bound bounty hunter and his quest to protect a small being who’s been christened by fans as Baby Yoda. The announcement tweet did not contain any footage or other details, only the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda characters in silhouette.