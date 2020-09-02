Mother of unarmed Wyoming man shot by deputy files lawsuit

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The mother of an unarmed man killed by a sheriff’s deputy after a traffic stop in Laramie has filed a federal lawsuit alleging excessive use of force and failures in hiring and training the deputy. Debra Hinkel is suing Albany County sheriff’s Cpl. Derek Colling, Sheriff David O’Malley and others for the death of 39-year-old Robert “Robbie” Ramirez in 2018. The lawsuit seeks at least $75,000 in damages. Colling shot Ramirez after pulling him over for allegedly failing to signal a turn. Colling and O’Malley didn’t return messages seeking comment. Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent declined to comment, saying she had not seen the lawsuit.