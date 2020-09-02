Morning News Anchor

If you’re ready, this is your chance to be a key player at a dominant station. You get to anchor Monday-Friday and help set the pace and share your ideas for a terrific morning show with incredible resources. You have to be passionate about producing, thrive on breaking news and always, always willing to push the envelope. If this sounds like you, then WAOW-TV in Wausau, Wisconsin wants to hear from you.

Our award-winning two-and-a-half-hour program features fresh overnight news, weather, local updates and prepares viewers for the day ahead. Plus, if you like to report—we will give you the chance and the time to create highly promotable stories, so you can showcase your skills as a reporter.

Meanwhile you get to live in a gorgeous part of the country 10 minutes away from lakes, rivers, walking trails, golf, a ski resort and more. And you can enjoy all of that while working in a talented newsroom built with exceptional people who will help you succeed.

This is a rare opportunity to join a family-owned company who loves broadcasting and cares deeply about the product and their people. We need a great storyteller, an incredible writer and someone who enjoys being part of a team. You must love news and be driven to make a difference in our community. Previous experience as an anchor preferred.

If this sounds like you, you should apply for one of the best jobs you will ever have. To be considered, please send your link, cover letter, resume and references to:

Curtis Miles

General Manager

cmiles@waow.com

1908 Grand Avenue

Wausau, WI 54403

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

WAOW is proud to be a Quincy Media station with paid vacation, holidays, personal days, a 401K retirement plan with company match, along with the full suite of insurance benefits. Learn why our family-owned broadcast group has a reputation as one of the best media companies to work for at: www.careersatquincy.com.

WAOW-TV9 is an Equal Opportunity Employer