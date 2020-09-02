Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Theft

Town of McMillan (WAOW) - Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers releases photos of a suspected thief.

Investigators say he stole two wooden donation boxes from the Islamic Society of Central Wisconsin in the Town of McMillan in mid-August.

Loss estimates are $1,000.

"He got into a vehicle with possibly a female," Marathon Co. Sheriff's Deputy Cassandra Seubert says. " We believe the car in the photo is a Toyota Highlander or Toyota Rav-4 ."

The vehicle has out of state plates and investigators were unable to identify it.

If you have any information on the theft:

Call: 1-888-346-6600

Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

Type: Submit a tip on-line here

You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.