Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Theft
Town of McMillan (WAOW) - Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers releases photos of a suspected thief.
Investigators say he stole two wooden donation boxes from the Islamic Society of Central Wisconsin in the Town of McMillan in mid-August.
Loss estimates are $1,000.
"He got into a vehicle with possibly a female," Marathon Co. Sheriff's Deputy Cassandra Seubert says. " We believe the car in the photo is a Toyota Highlander or Toyota Rav-4 ."
The vehicle has out of state plates and investigators were unable to identify it.
If you have any information on the theft:
- Call: 1-888-346-6600
- Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
- Type: Submit a tip on-line here
You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.