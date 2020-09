Tomahawk (WAOW) -- A Wausau man will spend at least 40 years behind bars for killing Charles Ramp in 2017.

A judge sentenced Eric Moen to life in prison with the eligibility of parole after 40 years.

Moen went to Ramp's home, lured him outside and fired five shots at him. Moen left the scene and was arrested counties away.

Investigators say Moen decided during a lunch break that he was going to kill Ramp.