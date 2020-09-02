Malarkey’s Pub and Townies Grill adds dog friendly menu

WAUSAU, Wis (WAOW)-- Dog owners in and around Wausau now have a place where theirs dogs can enjoy a meal along with them.

Malarkey's Pub and Townies Grill is now offering a dog friendly menu with seven options to choose from.

Dogs can enjoy a 'Quarter Hounder', 'Chicken Ala Hound', 'Milk Bone and Eggs', 'Frosty Paws', a smoked beef bone or smoked pig ear.

On Friday's they offer a 'Poor Man's Slopster' as part of fish fry Fridays.

"The kitchen staff is having a blast plating things in a professional way for our pets and the staff is having a good time selling them and meeting all these dogs," said Co-owner and operator of Malarkey's Pub Tyler Vogt.

The menu is available when the restaurant and bar are open.