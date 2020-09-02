Kennedy loss in Massachusetts may mark end of ‘Camelot’ era

BOSTON (AP) — Sixty years after JFK’s election as president, some are wondering if the days of “Camelot” are over after U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy lll’s failed attempt to oust incumbent U.S. Sen. Edward Markey in Tuesday’s state Democratic primary. The loss marks the first time a member of the political dynasty has come up short in a race for Congress in Massachusetts. The 39-year-old Kennedy seemed to leave open the possibility of a future chapter in his family’s political saga even as he conceded defeat Tuesday. That could be a challenge given the crowded field of potential future Democratic rivals in Massachusetts.