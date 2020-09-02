Kane Brown, Mickey Guyton, Luke Bryan to sing at ACM Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country stars Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Mickey Guyton and more are playing at this year’s rescheduled ACM Awards. The Academy of Country Music announced additional performers Eric Church, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line and Morgan Wallen, all playing the Grand Ole Opry House. The show on CBS will air Sept. 16 from three different venues in Nashville, Tennessee, after being postponed from April because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Keith Urban will host the show. It also will include songs from Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Tim McGraw. Two awards have already been announced. Riley Green won new male artist of the year, and Tenille Townes won new female artist of the year.