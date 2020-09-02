In Mexico, crime, problems resist president’s solutions

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s problems of crime and violence are so deeply rooted that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s best efforts appear to be falling short. Some of the statistics included in the president’s state of the nation report Tuesday illustrate why the president’s programs are barely making a dent in long-established illicit activities. For example, despite declaring victory in the fight against fuel theft from government pipelines in 2019, authorities still found about 2.6 million gallons (10 million liters) of stolen or illicit fuel be transported on highways between Sept. 1, 2019 and June 30, and the army alone found 3,780 illegal pipeline taps.