Hurricane Nana nears Belize as residents brace for landfall

PUNTA GORDA, Belize (AP) — Hurricane Nana has brushed past Honduras and is barreling toward Belize, where thousands of people are stocking up on food, water and construction materials ahead of its landfall expected early Thursday. Long lines stretched through supermarkets and hardware store shelves were nearly bare as residents of Belize bought materials to board up windows and doors. The U.S. National Hurricane Center reported Wednesday night that Nana was located about 60 miles (95 kilometers) southeast of Belize City with sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph), making it a hurricane. Heavy rains were expected in Belize and northern Honduras. Forecasters said Nana would weaken rapidly as it moved inland.