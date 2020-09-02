HAPPENING TODAY: The 75th commemoration of the end of WWII

(WAOW) -- On Wednesday, The Official 75th Commemoration of the End of WWII will be held on the Fantail of the USS Missouri.

Guests of honor will include WWII Veterans and others who witnessed the event 75 years ago, although in-person attendance is limited to Hawaii veterans due to COVID-19.

The commemoration mission is simple:

To thank and honor veterans of World War II, including personnel who were held as prisoners of war or listed as missing in action, for their service and sacrifice on behalf of the United States and to thank and honor the families of these veterans.

To educate the public about the history of World War II and highlight the service of the Armed Forces during World War II and then contributions of federal agencies and governmental and non-governmental organizations that served with or in support of the Armed Forces.

To pay tribute to the contribution made on the home front by the people of the United States during World War II.

To recognize the contributions and sacrifices made by the allies.

To remember the Holocaust.

Veterans unable to attend due to COVID-19 restrictions are still able to watch the events, as it will be held live on Facebook and on the 75th Commemoration to the End of WWII website. The live events are scheduled to start at 2 pm CT.

Events of the day will include tributes, flyovers, and community enrichment and engagement programs.