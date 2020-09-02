GOP, Trump campaign sue Montana over all-mail voting option

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and the Republican Party have sued Montana after Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock gave counties the choice to conduct the November election entirely by mail amid the coronavirus pandemic. The lawsuit filed Wednesday alleges Bullock’s directive would dilute the integrity of Montana’s election system. The legal challenge is the latest attempt by Trump to block mail-in voting, which he has claimed without proof would lead to widespread fraud. His campaign also has sued to block a similar plan in Nevada. Bullock called mail-in voting safe and said the lawsuit appears to be part of a nationwide effort by Republican Party operatives to limit voting access during the pandemic.