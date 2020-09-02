 Skip to Content

French leader arrives in Iraqi capital on official visit

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi television says French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in Baghdad for an official visit following a two-day trip to Lebanon. Macron is the first head of state to visit the Iraqi capital since the country’s new prime minister and Iraq’s former intelligence chief formed a government in May. The French leader is expected to meet with him and with Iraq’s president during a one-day trip, which comes amid a severe economic crisis and pandemic that has put a huge strain on Iraqi politics. In Beirut, Macron said he would also discuss in Iraq the case of French citizens who fought with the Islamic State group.  

