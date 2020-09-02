Former UN official charged with lying about rape in Iraq

NEW YORK (AP) — A former United Nations official accused of drugging and sexually assaulting several women has been charged with lying to the FBI. An indictment unsealed Wednesday charges Karim Elkorany with two counts of making false statements to federal authorities. The 37-year-old Elkorany of West Orange, New Jersey, worked as a telecommunications specialist in Iraq. His defense attorney denied the charges and said Elkorany intends to fight them. The FBI said Elkorany falsely denied drugging and raping a woman in Iraq in 2016. The indictment says he also engaged in a pattern of similar conduct involving at least five women dating to 2009.