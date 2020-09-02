Facebook removes congressman’s post over ‘incitement’

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana congressman’s Facebook post promising lethal force against armed protesters has been removed from the social media platform. Republican Rep. Clay Higgins’ post included a picture of Black demonstrators with long guns and says in part that if they show up “we’ll consider the armed presence a real threat.” The post goes on to say if someone shows up like that ”you won’t walk away.” The Advocate in Baton Rouge said a Facebook spokesman confirmed late Tuesday that the post was removed for breaking the company’s violence and incitement policies.Although the post was removed from Higgins’ campaign page, images of it were reposted by others.