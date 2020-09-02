Emission abates from leaking natural gas well of Texas coast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Officials say the emission from a leaking natural gas well off the Texas coast can no longer be seen from shore. It was down to about 5 percent of what it was the day before. The well located on a platform about 3 miles (5 kilometers) offshore from Padre Island’s Bob Hall Pier was spewing a visible cloud of natural gas, water and condensate Tuesday. It also was making a sound like a jet engine. A spokesman for Witt O’Brien’s, the company that’s handling Magellan’s operational response to the incident, said that as soon as weather permits, a crew will be sent by boat to make the repairs