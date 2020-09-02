Congo sees increase in plague, at least 10 deaths this year

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congo is seeing an upsurge in cases of the plague, as the vast Central African nation also battles outbreaks of COVID-19 and Ebola. Health officials say that since June, Congo has recorded at least 65 cases of the plague, including at least 10 deaths, in the eastern Ituri province. While the plague is endemic in Ituri province, the number of cases is increasing and has already surpassed the total recorded in 2019 which had 48 cases and eight deaths. The transmission of bubonic plague between humans usually occurs when people do not take preventive measures, especially in Congo when they follow traditional burial practices in which they wash and touch the corpses of those who died from the disease.