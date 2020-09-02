Census document says cutting steps risks errors in count

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A U.S. Census Bureau document says some steps in the numbers-crunching phase of the 2020 census will need to be cut in order to meet an end-of-the-year deadline and that could increase the risk for errors. The internal document released by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform says that some efforts to meet the Dec. 31 deadline for turning in numbers used for redrawing congressional districts “represent abbreviated processes or eliminated activities that will reduce accuracy.” The internal document was released as U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney appealed to congressional leaders to extend deadlines that would give the Census Bureau more time to crunch the numbers.