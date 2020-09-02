Case over 1966 US bomb accident in Spain goes before court

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Yale Law School students say the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs used flawed radiation data to deny disability benefits to veterans who responded to a 1966 plane accident involving U.S. hydrogen bombs in Spain. The students made that argument Wednesday during a hearing by phone to the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims. The students represent an Air Force veteran from Missouri in a lawsuit seeking benefits for all veterans who say they were exposed to radiation and later became ill. A VA attorney defended the radiation exposure estimates. The court did not immediately rule on whether to order the VA to reconsider the benefit denials.