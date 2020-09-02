 Skip to Content

Case over 1966 US bomb accident in Spain goes before court

2:05 pm National news from the Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Yale Law School students say the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs used flawed radiation data to deny disability benefits to veterans who responded to a 1966 plane accident involving U.S. hydrogen bombs in Spain. The students made that argument Wednesday during a hearing by phone to the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims. The students represent an Air Force veteran from Missouri in a lawsuit seeking benefits for all veterans who say they were exposed to radiation and later became ill. A VA attorney defended the radiation exposure estimates. The court did not immediately rule on whether to order the VA to reconsider the benefit denials.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content