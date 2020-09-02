Carol Burnett granted temporary custody of teenage grandson

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A court has granted Carol Burnett temporary custody of her teenage grandson as the boy’s mother struggles with substance abuse. A Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday judge granted the 87-year-old Burnett and her husband, Brian Miller, custody of her 14-year-old grandson Dylan West until Jan. 8. The move came two weeks after Burnett and Miller had filed for custody, saying that her daughter, Erin Hamilton, had been struggling with addiction issues. Burnett said in as statement that the move was for the boy’s “health, education and welfare and not intended to deny him nor the parents proper visitation with one another.”